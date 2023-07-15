One person dead after car hits them at bus stop in Southeast Portland

Police say a vehicle rolled onto the sidewalk on Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. near Taylor Street and hit a person waiting at a bus stop on Saturday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a person was hit and killed by a car while waiting for a bus on Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. and Taylor Street on Saturday night.

Investigators say a vehicle rolled over on the sidewalk and went through a bus stop, hitting a person at the stop around 6:25 p.m.

Cesar Chavez is closed in front of the Belmont Library between Yamhill and Salmon streets as the Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team investigates.

This marks the 36th traffic fatality in the city this year and the fifth in the past ten days.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and was not injured.

There are no further details to release at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

