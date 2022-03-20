One dead following shooting in Buckman neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting in the Buckman Neighborhood left one person dead early Sunday morning.
According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 800 block of SE Washington Street at 7:18 a.m. There, officers found a person dead on the sidewalk.
Police were unable to find a suspect and no arrests were immediately made in this case. The identity of the victim has yet to be confirmed.
During the investigation, SE Washington Street and SE Alder Street were closed between SE 7th Avenue and SE 9th Avenue. Southeast 8th Avenue was also closed between SE Sandy Boulevard and SE Morrison Street.
PPB is asking anyone who might have information about this incident to please contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0433 and reference case number 22-74607.
This story will be updated.