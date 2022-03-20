One dead following shooting in Buckman neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting in the Buckman Neighborhood left one person dead early Sunday morning.



According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 800 block of SE Washington Street at 7:18 a.m. There, officers found a person dead on the sidewalk.



Police were unable to find a suspect and no arrests were immediately made in this case. The identity of the victim has yet to be confirmed.