HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man died and two were injured after a car left the roadway early Tuesday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened outside of Hillsboro, in the area of Southwest Hillsboro Highway and Southwest Morilon Lane, when a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse going northbound left the roadway around 12:30 a.m. and hit a tree, according to police.

A male passenger, 21, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A second passenger was treated at the scene.

Excessive speed was a factor in the crash, police said.