WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — One person is in critical condition and another suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in unincorporated Washington County on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 3:45 p.m. on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road, between Union Road and Old Pass Road.

A northbound Chrysler Sebring crossed the center line and struck a southbound Toyota 4Runner, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, deputies said.

The driver of the Chrysler, 40-year-old Shannon Cravens, of Hillsboro, was taken away by Life Flight with critical injuries.

The driver of the 4Runner, 50-year-old Rebecca Field, of Beaverton, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Northwest Cornelius Pass Road was closed for about three hours in the area of the crash.

© 2018 KGW