OMSI gives over 500 STEAM kits to Portland-area students

PORTLAND, Oregon — Kids are missing out on a lot this year, including access to learning science at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI).

So the museum figured it would bring science, technology, engineering, art and math to Portland-area kids who need it most through its first STEAM week.

OMSI partnered with several local school districts and sponsors to deliver over 500 STEAM kits to Title 1 schools and kids who might not have much access to science and tech programs.

During the holiday season, OMSI corporate relations officer Vincent Pollard said giving the gift of science warms his heart.

"We don't know how many of those kids actually may not be able to get a holiday gift," Pollard told KGW. "The focus of STEAM week is to ensure underrepresented communities do get access to these kits. One of the specific things that we did do was to reach out to schools and say, 'Hey, we want to make sure these get to the kids who traditionally don’t get to access these kinds of things.'"

Beaverton School District shared this video of a fourth-grader building a lunar lander:

Kids will find simple things like blocks, art supplies, slime and popsicle sticks inside the kits.

OMSI posted follow-along videos online showing kids how to use the supplies.

One mom of two Barnes Elementary School students says the kits started a good conversation about science with her daughters.

"We're trying to stay afloat, trying to get through school, trying to work and get dinner ready and juggle all these different things. So I think for families to have a little kit you can do on the weekend," Karen Perez-Da Silva said. "Now we're more interested and we would go back and hit some of the different videos and keep the kit to keep trying new things. So it's kind of motivated us to continue on this work."