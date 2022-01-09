Missing teen last seen walking near Tenino after not showing at football practice

Gabriel Davies left his Olympia home for football practice but he never made it. His car was found near Tenino that evening.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police are searching for an Olympia teen who went missing Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances.”

Gabriel Davies, 16, was last seen walking alone near Tenino at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO also received a tip that Davies was seen walking into Millersylvania State Park.

Davies left home in Olympia at about 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but the sheriff’s office said he never arrived.

The teen’s car was found near 171st Avenue Southeast and Tilley Road Southwest near Tenino on a private drive, according to TCSO. Davies was last seen walking northbound near Wright Road Southeast and Tilley Road Southwest, which is a few miles north of where Davies’ car was found.

Detectives said they found a small amount of blood in Davies' truck and that items were "strewn" about. Davies' cell phone was found "shattered" on the ground nearby.

TCSO Search and Rescue teams, including dogs, are searching for Davies in the Tenino area Thursday. The FBI is assisting Thurston County detectives with the case as well as the Olympia Police Department, Washington State Patrol aviation unit and rangers from the Washington State Parks Service.

TCSO authorities said in a briefing that this type of behavior is not characteristic of him and they, along with his family, are very concerned.

TCSO also said that they are very appreciative of all the tips that they have received so far as that is how they knew to look near Millersylvania State Park.

If you have immediately useful information about Davies’ whereabouts, contact dispatch at (360) 704-2740. General information can be sent to detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.