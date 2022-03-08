Old Town business owners, community groups to discuss plans to improve neighborhood

A 90-day plan to "repair, rebuild and reopen the Old Town corridor" will be unveiled during a news conference Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Business owners, community organizations and residents unveiled a 90-day plan to "repair, rebuild and reopen the Old Town corridor" during a press conference Tuesday morning at Lan Su Chinese Garden.

Speakers at Tuesday’s news conference included:

Jessie Burke, owner of The Society Hotel and board chair of the OTCA

Elizabeth Nye, executive director of Lan Su Chinese Garden

Mark Wells, executive director of Downtown Portland Clean & Safe

Leonard Keck, a resident of Old Town

"Old Town has long served as ground zero for Portland’s most pressing crises — from chronic houselessness, to our mental health crisis, addiction, to gun violence and organized crime," the OTCA said in a news release.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE: Community groups discuss Old Town improvement plan

The OTCA said its members and local organizations like Downtown Portland Clean & Safe have worked with the city's Office of Community & Civic Life to remove trash and graffiti in the area. The 90-day plan has "clear steps and measurable outcomes needed to reopen Old Town" but OTCA said for it to succeed, the community needs more help from the city of Portland and Multnomah County.

"More support is needed," OTCA said in the news release.

In October 2021, spurred by the rise in crime, violence and public camping in the Old Town neighborhood, the leaders of four cultural institutions — Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, and Portland Chinatown Museum — wrote a joint open letter asking each city and county commissioner for immediate help.

In response, Portland Commissioner Mingus Mapps sat down with leaders from the institutions to discuss the issues at hand. He told them the city had asked police to increase patrols in Old Town and he said he was planning to ask for public safety reforms, including hiring more police officers, during upcoming talks about the city's fall budget adjustment. He said he'd also push to expand the Portland Police Bureau's (PPB) Behavioral Health Unit and said he supported expanding Portland Street Response.

Elizabeth Nye, executive director of Lan Su Chinese Garden, after the meeting with Mapps, said the initiatives laid out by Mapps lacked urgency.

"I think what is potentially concerning for us is one, that these are initiatives that have to be approved by all the city councilors and two, the timing of these initiatives lend themselves anywhere from fourth months up to a year," Nye said.

In November, the Portland City Council passed a fall budget adjustment that emphasized police and homeless support. The updated budget incorporated $62 million in unexpected one-time revenue to fund a joint initiative with Multnomah County to boost homeless services and a package of investments to reform and re-staff the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

At the time, Mapps said the budget adjustment wasn't perfect but represented "some progress on some important goals."

"The investments we make today will make Portland safer, the investments we make today will help house the homeless, the investments we make today will help clean up the trash and graffiti that's accumulated on Portland streets during the COVID era, and the investments we make today will provide direct aid to Portlanders struggling to pay their bills," Mapps said.