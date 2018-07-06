PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a old phone scam resurfacing in the area.

In the scam, the caller pretends to be a current member of the MCSO using a phone number that is spoofed to appear as the sheriff's number. The scammer tells the victim that he or she has missed jury duty and and arrest warrant has been issued.

The victim is instructed to send money, purchase pre-paid gift cards or bring a payment to the sheriff's office in Portland to clear the issue.

MCSO reminds the community that they do not make phone calls for fine payments or warrants.

What to do if you are targeted:

If someone contacts you claiming to be a member of MCSO and requests money: Do not send money.

If you become a victim:

If you become a victim, make sure to immediately file a police report by calling 503-823-3333 and select the option for non-emergency police reporting.

Contact the Federal Trade Commission by filing a complaint online or calling at 877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357).

"Do not fall victim to these recurring phone scams. Check in with loved ones who may be more vulnerable to ensure they are educated and remain vigilant," the sheriff's office statement reads. "Please help us spread the message and keep our community safe."

© 2018 KGW