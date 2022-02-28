Oregon pulling Russian-made liquor from shelves over Ukraine invasion

OLCC said, in part, in an emailed statement:



The OLCC is taking this action as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Removing these products aligns with other states that have acted to ban the sale of Russian-made products as a part of economic sanctions against Russian-operated businesses. Economic sanctions against the Russian government are designed to bring this conflict to an end.



As Oregon Governor Kate Brown has reflected, “The actions of the Russian Government are not the actions of the Russian people. We value our Russian community here in Oregon, and many Russian families are being impacted by this conflict.”



There are approximately 5,000 bottles of Russian-made liquor across 281 stores in the state. More than 6,200 bottles are in the warehouse distribution center but the OLCC has stopped fulfilling orders for those products and local stores and taking their stock off the shelves.



Liquor stores in Oregon will still carry some liquors that have Russian names but not liquor purchased from distilleries located in Russia. There is a number of liquors that use Russian names and branding that are not distilled or made in Russia. No special orders for Russian-made liquor will be fulfilled for customers.