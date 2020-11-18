Patients receive new hearts through OHSU, Providence transplant programs

Oregon Health & Science University has transplanted four donated hearts since August 2019 and Providence has performed five heart transplants since July 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore — Two Portland hospitals this week announced that several patients have received new hearts through their heart transplant programs.

Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) has transplanted four donated hearts and implanted 13 mechanical heart pumps since the program returned in August 2019, a hospital spokesperson said Tuesday. The patients, all of whom are from Oregon and southwest Washington, are doing well following their surgeries.

OHSU suspended its heart transplant program in 2018 after all four of its cardiologists left the team. The hospital received approval to resume its program in August of 2019.

Also this week, Providence Health & Services announced that five patients have received heart transplants at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center since July of 2020, and the hospital’s west pavilion will be named for Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife, Penny, after the couple gifted $75 million to the Providence Heart Institute in order to develop a heart transplant program.

“We are excited that we are able to offer this life-saving service to our community’s heart failure patients and grateful for the support we’ve received from Phil and Penny Knight,” said Dan Oseran, executive medical director of Providence Heart Institute.