OHSU releases law firm's investigation into misconduct policies, workplace culture

Oregon Health & Science University hired former Attorney General Eric Holder's law firm to investigate its workplace culture.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) has released the full report from the law firm it hired to investigate is workplace culture and potential shortcomings in handling employee complaints, outlining a series of "institutional culture challenges" and recommendations to address them.

OHSU hired former Attorney General Eric Holder and his Washington, D.C.-based firm Covington and Burling in response to a lawsuit in which a woman claimed she was repeatedly sexually harassed by a former anesthesiology resident and ignored by multiple superiors when she tried to report it. That lawsuit was later settled for $585,000.

The report finds problems with OHSU's diversity and inclusion efforts, turnover and lack of leadership in human resources and a lack of support for students and employees reporting misconduct. Covington's investigation found OHSU's complaint investigation procedures lack detail and were not implemented consistently, which has led to "employee dissatisfaction and disciplinary outcomes that are not always fully informed or effectively implemented."

The report quotes an OHSU HR employee as saying, “We’ve had no effective leader for a decade."

"We found that OHSU has appropriately committed itself to a path that encourages diversity, equity and inclusion and values appropriate conduct. We also determined that in the execution of these goals OHSU has challenges that it must overcome," Holder said in a statement about the investigation.

The report includes a number of recommendations for the university, including making misconduct policies clearer, strengthening accountability measures, protecting employees who report misconduct from retaliation and prioritizing fully staffing and streamlining human resources.