OHSU hires former US Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate handling of harassment, discrimination complaints

The investigation aims to help OHSU improve its workplace culture by finding potential shortcomings in regard to handling complaints.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct an independent investigation into the health system's workplace environment after an employee filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit over the health system's handling of sexual harassment complaints.

The third-party investigation comes in response to a lawsuit against OHSU in which a woman claims she was repeatedly sexually harassed by Dr. Jason Campbell while they were working together at OHSU in Southwest Portland, and that her complaints regarding the harassment were mishandled.

Court documents obtained by KGW say the woman reported the harassment to more than a dozen authorities within OHSU, six of which were in leadership roles and at least one of which was a mandatory reporter who did not report the harassment.

In a letter Tuesday, OHSU president Danny Jacobs and board of directors chairman Wayne Monfries announced Holder and his law firm, Washington D.C.-based Covington & Burling, will be looking into OHSU's workplace culture in regard to its handling of complaints about sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and racism.

"The intent of this investigation is to identify any potential shortcomings, and to solicit and consider actionable recommendations that ensure our institution is aligned with the highest demands and expectations," the letter states. "Based on the investigation’s findings, OHSU will evaluate potential policy changes, accountability, other best practices and targeted investments to ensure every OHSU member feels safe, respected and valued in their workplace."