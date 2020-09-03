Public health experts at the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and education officials with the Oregon Department of Education and the Higher Education Coordinating Commission issued guidance and best practices from public health experts to schools, colleges and universities concerning COVID-19.

The recommendation from OHA is that schools and universities with no cases of COVID-19 should remain open and consider all alternatives before closing.

Schools provide students with healthcare and food that some students may not receive otherwise. According to the OHA release, more than 22,000 students in Oregon experienced some kind of homelessness in 2019.

Recommendations recommend:

Telling students, parents, and staff to stay home if ills

Screening students for couch illness at the start of the school day

Reinforcing of hand washing

Increasing the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces

Using "social distancing" techniques to keep large numbers of people from interacting, such as staggering lunchtimes and recess times

COVID-19 is not as pervasive in children as it is in the older population. However, on March 8, Hillsboro confirmed its first student case at South Meadows Middle School.

Most people who contract COVID-19 will experience mild symptoms. Health officials ask that if your symptoms are mild and you would not normally seek out medical help to stay home and self-quarantine.

OHA recommends that all people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza: