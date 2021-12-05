Oregon Health Authority opening high-volume vaccine sites across Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A high-volume vaccination site is opened in Wood Village.
The Oregon Health Authority is using the site of the former Multnomah Greyhound Park in Wood Village, located at 944 NE 223rd Avenue, as one of nearly a dozen vaccination sites that will be opened around the state this month.
All three vaccines, booster and kid-size doses are available. It is walk-in and drive-in only and there is no appointment needed. You do not need proof of insurance and the vaccines will be given at no cost to you.
Other OHA sites opening this month include:
Baker County Fairgrounds
- Dec. 12-14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Clackamas County, Abundant Life Church
- Dec. 12-Dec. 14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Late start on Dec. 12: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Columbia County Fairgrounds
- Dec. 6-Dec. 10: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Deschutes County Fairgrounds
Drive-through clinic beginning Nov. 30
- Daily: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Jackson County Expo Center
- Every Monday-Thursday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sundays in December, family fun clinic: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Marion County, Oregon Health Authority Warehouse, 3455 Aumsville Hwy SE, Salem
Beginning Dec. 6:
- Every Monday-Saturday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Multnomah County, Wood Village – Multnomah Greyhound Park
- Dec. 5-Dec. 11: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Multnomah County, Gresham – Winter Wonderland (former Kmart site)
- Mondays-Saturday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Union County, Union County Fairgrounds (4-H/Mt. Emily Building)
- Dec. 5 - Dec. 10: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Washington County, Pacific University
- Dec. 11 - Dec. 14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Washington County, Tektronix, Beaverton
- Monday-Saturday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.