Oregon Health Authority opening high-volume vaccine sites across Oregon

OHA will open a dozen sites across the state to administer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A high-volume vaccination site is opened in Wood Village.

The Oregon Health Authority is using the site of the former Multnomah Greyhound Park in Wood Village, located at 944 NE 223rd Avenue, as one of nearly a dozen vaccination sites that will be opened around the state this month.

All three vaccines, booster and kid-size doses are available. It is walk-in and drive-in only and there is no appointment needed. You do not need proof of insurance and the vaccines will be given at no cost to you.

Other OHA sites opening this month include:

Baker County Fairgrounds

  • Dec. 12-14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Learn more on the Baker County Public Health website.

Clackamas County, Abundant Life Church

  • Dec. 12-Dec. 14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Late start on Dec. 12: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Learn more on the Clackamas County Public Health website.

Columbia County Fairgrounds

  • Dec. 6-Dec. 10: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Learn more on the Columbia County Public Health website.

Deschutes County Fairgrounds

Drive-through clinic beginning Nov. 30

  • Daily: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Learn more on the Deschutes County Public Health website.

Jackson County Expo Center

  • Every Monday-Thursday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Sundays in December, family fun clinic: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Learn more on the Jackson County Public Health website.

Marion County, Oregon Health Authority Warehouse, 3455 Aumsville Hwy SE, Salem

Beginning Dec. 6:

  • Every Monday-Saturday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Learn more on the Marion County Public Health website.

Multnomah County, Wood Village – Multnomah Greyhound Park

  • Dec. 5-Dec. 11: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Learn more on the Multnomah County Public Health website.

Multnomah County, Gresham – Winter Wonderland (former Kmart site)

  • Mondays-Saturday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Union County, Union County Fairgrounds (4-H/Mt. Emily Building)

  • Dec. 5 - Dec. 10: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Union County Public Health website.

Washington County, Pacific University

  • Dec. 11 - Dec. 14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Washington County, Tektronix, Beaverton

  • Monday-Saturday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

