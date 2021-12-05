Oregon Health Authority opening high-volume vaccine sites across Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A high-volume vaccination site is opened in Wood Village.



The Oregon Health Authority is using the site of the former Multnomah Greyhound Park in Wood Village, located at 944 NE 223rd Avenue, as one of nearly a dozen vaccination sites that will be opened around the state this month.



All three vaccines, booster and kid-size doses are available. It is walk-in and drive-in only and there is no appointment needed. You do not need proof of insurance and the vaccines will be given at no cost to you.