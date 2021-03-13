Officers shoot armed man following traffic stop, 9-hour standoff in Corbett

Officials said the suspect, a man in his 60s, was critically injured after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement Saturday morning.

Officers shot a man in Corbett following a traffic stop that turned into an overnight standoff, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

At about 8:50 p.m. Friday, a deputy witnessed a driver speeding on Historic Columbia River Highway and pulled him over. The driver, identified as a white man in his 60s, stopped on East Knieriem Road just south of the highway, then immediately got out of the car holding two handguns, the sheriff's office said during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

The deputy took cover and called for backup, which included East Metro SWAT and a crisis negotiation team. Trained experts spent the entire night trying to deescalate the situation.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, two officers exchanged gunfire with the man, shooting and critically injuring him. No officers were injured during the incident, the sheriff's office said.

The two officers, a Multnomah County deputy and Gresham police officer, were placed on paid administrative leave, per standard protocol.