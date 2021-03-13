Officers shoot armed man following traffic stop, 9-hour standoff in Corbett

Officers shot a man in Corbett following a traffic stop that turned into an overnight standoff, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
At about 8:50 p.m. Friday, a deputy witnessed a driver speeding on Historic Columbia River Highway and pulled him over. The driver, identified as a white man in his 60s, stopped on East Knieriem Road just south of the highway, then immediately got out of the car holding two handguns, the sheriff's office said during a news conference Saturday afternoon.
The deputy took cover and called for backup, which included East Metro SWAT and a crisis negotiation team. Trained experts spent the entire night trying to deescalate the situation.
Around 6 a.m. Saturday, two officers exchanged gunfire with the man, shooting and critically injuring him. No officers were injured during the incident, the sheriff's office said.
The two officers, a Multnomah County deputy and Gresham police officer, were placed on paid administrative leave, per standard protocol.
The East County Major Crimes Team and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.