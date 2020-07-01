NEWBERG, Ore. — Police officers rescued a mother and her two kids from a burning apartment in Newberg early Tuesday morning.

No one was hurt.

The fire started when a baseboard heater ignited the family’s Christmas tree, firefighters said.

Police and fire crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the apartment building at 1110 S. River St. around 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived minutes after a 911 call and learned the family was trapped in the burning second-floor apartment. They could not go in through the front door because of heavy smoke.

The officers drove a patrol car to the back of the building and got up on the car’s roof to reach the family and help them get out safely.

Firefighters arrived shortly after the rescue and extinguished the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family with temporary housing.

The fire destroyed the family's apartment.

Newberg-Dundee police

MORE: Chris Hemsworth, Pink and Russell Crowe among dozens of stars rallying to support Australian bushfire

MORE: 24 charged with intentionally setting Australia bushfires