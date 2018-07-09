BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton police officer shot and wounded a man who was armed with a knife near Jesuit High School on Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an armed man riding a bike in the area of Southwest 93rd Avenue and Beaverton Hillsdale Highway around 8:30 a.m.

Officers confronted the man and at least one officer fired on him. Further details about the confrontation were not immediately released.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

