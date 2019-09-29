LAFAYETTE, Ore — The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened after deputies said a driver tried to run them over.

On Friday night, two deputies said they spotted a car with a man and woman inside at a cemetery on Duniway Road in Lafayette.

When the deputies approached them, they said the car sped away, almost hitting one of the deputies.

The other deputy fired a single shot, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s not clear if the bullet hit the car.

Neither of the deputies were hurt.

They later found the car in a nearby neighborhood, but no one was inside. They searched the area but did not find the suspects.

Both deputies are on administrative leave during the investigation.

