PORTLAND, Ore. — A fatal officer-involved shooting shut down several streets in Southeast Portland Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Southeast 103rd Drive and Southeast Stark Street.

Police said a subject was shot and killed, but would not confirm if they were a man or woman. No officers were hurt, police said.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, and would not confirm if the person who was shot had a weapon. Police were originally called out

Southeast Stark Street is closed between 102nd Avenue and 106th Avenue. Southeast 103rd Drive is closed between Washington Street and Burnside Street. Police said the closures are expected to last several hours.

A TriMet bus is inside the taped-off scene. Police would not confirm if the bus was involved.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with surveillance video in the area to come forward and call Portland police at 503-823-3333.

