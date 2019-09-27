PORTLAND, Oregon — A person was shot Friday morning by a Port of Portland officer outside the baggage claim area of Portland International Airport, according to port spokeswoman Kama Simonds.

The person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The officer involved was not injured.

Emergency medical crews were sent at 5:23 a.m., according to dispatch records.

The arrivals pickup area near lower-level baggage claim is closed. The ride share pickup area remains open.

No other details were available.