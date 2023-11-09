Off-duty Seattle officer struck by his own stolen car while interrupting vehicle thieves

The off-duty officer fired one round at the vehicle as the suspects drove away in his car, but there is no evidence that anyone was hurt by the bullet.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDMONDS, Wash. — An off-duty Seattle police officer was struck by his own vehicle after interrupting multiple suspects who were in the process of stealing his car on Monday morning.

The off-duty officer fired a round at the suspects, according to the Edmonds Police Department (EPD), but there is no evidence that anyone was injured by the bullet.

The officer had Seattle Police Department equipment inside his personal car at the time of the theft. A handgun, radio and ballistic vest were all stolen.

Edmonds police officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex on the 9000 block of Edmonds Way at around 5:30 a.m.

The off-duty officer had interrupted multiple suspects who had forced their way into his personal vehicle, according to EPD. The off-duty officer was standing in front of his car when the suspects drove forward, striking him. The off-duty officer then shot at the vehicle as the suspects drove away.

He is currently receiving treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital.

EPD is the primary agency investigating the incident, however, the Seattle Police Department have also dispatched their own investigation team because it is considered to be an officer-involved shooting. Seattle police will determine whether or not the officer is placed on leave.

The vehicle that was stolen, a Hyundai Santa Fe, was later found abandoned in Burien. The police are still searching for the two suspects.

EPD said there is probable cause to arrest the suspects for second-degree assault and motor vehicle theft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.