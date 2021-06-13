Off-duty Seattle officer killed while assisting with crash on I-5

The officer was killed early Sunday morning.

SEATTLE — An off-duty Seattle police officer was killed early Sunday morning after stopping to assist with a crash on I-5.

According to the Washington State Patrol, there was a multiple-vehicle crash just before midnight south of downtown Seattle near the Spokane Street on-ramp.

All but the HOV lane was blocked due to the crash, causing a lengthy traffic backup.

There was a subsequent crash at 1:18 a.m. near Columbian behind the initial crash. A 911 call regarding a pedestrian hit by a vehicle came in shortly after.

The officer, who had just ended their shift, stopped to assist with that crash when they were struck. The officer died at the scene.

One of the drivers involved in the initial crash, according to state patrol, stole the officer's personal vehicle and fled the scene.

The vehicle was found abandoned later Sunday morning and is being held for evidence.

The Washington State Patrol is asking anyone with information to call 425-401-7742.

The driver who struck the officer was cooperative.