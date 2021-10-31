Search for two suspects after off-duty officer shot in Puyallup Sunday morning

Puyallup police said an off-duty officer on his morning run was attempting to stop a burglary in progress when he was shot.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — An off-duty officer on his morning run was shot Sunday morning in Puyallup. He was trying to stop a commercial burglary at Jennings Equipment, according to police.

The officer was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital with severe injuries. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive. Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle said the officer works for the Federal Way Police Department.

Engle said two male suspects dressed in black clothing fled in two vehicles. The first suspect vehicle is a white or silver 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck with dark windows and wheels, with the tailgate down or missing. A second suspect vehicle is described as a black pickup truck.

The shooting was reported at 7:06 a.m. at 900 River Road.

In a media briefing Sunday morning, Engle said the Federal Way off-duty officer was out on his regular morning run when he noticed two men trying to pry a door off a business and verbally attempted to stop them. Engle said the officer did not approach the suspects and attempted to call 911 to report the crime in progress. The officer was shot while he stood on the sidewalk.

"It is a matter of time before we locate the suspects," Engle said.

Nearby residents and business owners are asked to check their surveillance cameras for footage of the suspects and vehicles.

Engle said the suspects did not gain access to Jennings Equipment, where the attempted burglary occurred.

Puyallup police tweeted Sunday, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the off-duty officer and his family at this time."

The Puyallup Police Investigative Services Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Puyallup police tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.