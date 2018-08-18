PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to watch out for workers as they drive through construction zones.

Two workers were hit in Oregon earlier this week, including a flagger who was killed near Athena. On Friday, another flagger was struck in Camas.

To put the issue in the forefront of drivers’ minds, ODOT plans to light up some Oregon bridges in orange lights—the color of safety warnings.

“We have a simple message: When you see orange signs, barrels, cones, and barricades, slow down and watch for road construction workers,” ODOT said in a press release on Friday.

