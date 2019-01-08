HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A new stretch of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail will open on Saturday.

The 3-mile-long section starts at the brand-new Wyeth Trail Head and extends just past Lindsey Creek. From there it connects to another 3-mile section to Viento State Park.

The trail will complete almost 73 miles of the old Historic Columbia River Highway.

The road was a spectacle when it was completed in 1922, but was cast aside to make way for Interstate 84.

Video: New gorge bike and walking trail about to open

ODOT says the design remains true to the highway following the original alignment as much as possible. They also used medallions to mark where the new and old meet up.

With the trail's completion cyclists no longer have to use the shoulder of I-84 around Shellrock Mountain.

There is still a 5-mile stretch between Viento State Park and Hood River that will finish off the trail. ODOT hopes to start that work soon.