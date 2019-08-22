PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation hopes reopen all three northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the Southwest Barbur Boulevard exit in Portland by late Thursday afternoon. ODOT previously aimed to have all the northbound lanes reopened by noon.

Only one northbound lane is open following a fatal crash Wednesday night. That lane was reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. A semi-truck caught fire after crashing into a sign bridge structure. The driver was killed, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

A semi truck carrying a trailer crashed on northbound Interstate 5 near the Southwest Barbur Boulevard exit on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

Oregon Department of Transportation

Crews are working to remove the sign bridge. In a press release early Thursday afternoon, ODOT it is still working on the following:

Crews are separating the sign bridge into three pieces and removing it from the highway.

Once the sign bridge is removed, the two closed northbound lanes will re-open.

Crews will then remove the truck trailer involved in the crash. The trailer was empty but became entangled in the sign bridge structure.

Crews will also remove the truck cab, which was badly damaged by fire.

ODOT will decide later whether to replace the sign bridge.

No other damage to the interstate was found, ODOT said.

As ODOT works to remove the sign, traffic remains backed up. Drivers are detouring to Southwest Capitol Highway to rejoin I-5. Drivers can also take Highway 217 to Highway 26 to get back on to I-5.

