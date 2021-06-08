ODOT hires contractor to help clean graffiti along Portland freeways

ODOT said the graffiti problem is getting worse along freeways. Crews have seen graffiti reappear within days of covering it.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has hired a contractor to help increase the graffiti cleanup effort along Portland freeways.

River City Environmental will clean the following areas through the end of June:

Interstate 5, between I-205 and the Interstate Bridge

Interstate 205, between the Abernethy Bridge and the Columbia River

Interstate 405

No lanes will be closed during the cleaning. Crews will paint over graffiti visible from the freeways, including sound walls and bridge pillars on the right shoulder, ODOT said.

