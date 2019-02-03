OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Highway 58 will reopen to all traffic Friday night at 6 p.m. after it was closed for nearly five days due to heavy snow and debris, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

ODOT said drivers should expect winter conditions as they travel over the Cascades.

Power lines and nearly 1,000 trees came down due to the snowstorm, ODOT said. Crews worked day and night to clear the highway.

The city of Oakridge, located along the highway about 40 miles southeast of Eugene, was without power for nearly four days after the storm. ODOT opened an emergency “lifeline” route on Highway 58 for utility crews to get into town and restore power.

RELATED: Oakridge mom stranded by snowstorm gives birth by flashlight

Power was back on in Oakridge around 2 a.m. Thursday, but crews said it would take more time to restore electricity in the outlying areas.