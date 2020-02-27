MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon — The Columbia River Gorge can easily be described as the gem of the Pacific Northwest. A quick drive through and you can see the beauty in Oregon's pride and joy.

It's home to one of the most visited spots in Oregon: Multnomah Falls. The Historic Columbia River Highway is an approximately 75-mile scenic highway built through the gorge between 1913 and 1922.

Just east of Multnomah Falls is the Oneonta Falls.

"Oneonta has always been kind of a problem child in the gorge. There's a steep bluff that you can see, really rocky loose pieces that tend to fall off," said Terra Lingley, the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Coordinator for the Oregon Department of Transportation. "We've had problems here since prior to the fire, the fire just made it that much worse."

Lingley says trees and shrubs burned in the Eagle Creek fire were holding the rocks together, the fire made the hillside a safety issue for drivers and trail users.

The wildfire burned more than 48,000 acres in the gorge and Mt. Hood National Forest. A representative with the U.S. Forest Service said 121 miles of national forest trails were impacted. A group of hikers had to be rescued after the fire started and several structures burned.

RELATED: Teen ordered to pay $36.6 million in restitution for starting Eagle Creek fire

It's determined that the fire was caused by misuse of fireworks. A Vancouver teen was later arrested and sentenced to five years probation and 1,920 hours of community service with the Forest Service.

The Oneonta Tunnel, which used to be a thoroughfare for cars, was built in 1914 and restored in 2009. The fire tore through the tunnel, destroying the wood supports inside.

For the week of Feb. 24-28, ODOT has shut down access to a section of the highway between Multnomah Falls and the Ainsworth State Park area. Crews are scaling the hillside knocking down rocks made loose and unsafe because the fire.

"The rockfall above the Oneonta tunnel is pretty broken up so it's coming down in all types of sizes. Something as small as a fist up to a basketball size," said Tom Braibish, a Geotechnical Engineer for ODOT.

The highway will reopen on Feb. 28 and work to restore the tunnel will start in fall of 2020.

RELATED: Tragic view: Oneonta Tunnel after Eagle Creek Fire