ODOT invests $32.4M in project aimed at making routes to schools safer

Commissioners with the state's department of transportation approved 26 projects. All awardees are Title 1 schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is investing millions of dollars in federal grant money to help make trips to school safer across the state. ODOT is awarding $32.4 million to 26 'Safe Route to School' projects.

The concept isn't new, but over the past several years, lawmakers amped up the dedicated funding.

A safe walk to school isn't always guaranteed for students because of with high speed roads, a lack of light, the absence of bike lanes and sidewalks. ODOT wants to remove those barriers to make as many routes as safe as possible.

"No parent wants to say 'Goodbye, have a great day' to the their child thinking that they could not make it safely to and from school," said Shelley Snow, a spokesperson with ODOT.

Upgrades are on the way around schools like Witch Hazel Elementary in Hillsboro and Templeton Elementary in Tigard. Twenty-four more school routes across the state of Oregon will also get much needed enhancements, like signage, crosswalks, sidewalks and curb ramps. The projects were selected from more than 80 applications.

"We're talking about rural areas, suburban areas, urban areas — a real mix of schools and neighborhoods that need these kinds of updates," Snow said.

As for a timeline, the 26 projects should be complete within the next couple of years.

"Part of the agreement is they have to report to us on their progress," Snow explained, "So that we make sure these funds are going to where they need to go and that they're actually making a difference.

Snow said it has been encouraging to see communities take steps to improve safety around schools.