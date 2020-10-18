Oregon Department of Human Services offering food benefits to people impacted most by Oregon wildfires

With approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Oregon Department of Human services is now offering one month of DSNAP benefits.

SALEM, Ore — The Oregon Department of Human Services has received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service to offer the Disaster Supplemental Assistance Program in eight Oregon counties impacted by the historic wildfires.

The eight approved counties are Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion.

Anyone that lived or worked in one of the eight counties during the wildfires that began Sept. 7 and suffered disaster losses may be eligible to receive one month of DSNAP assistance.

DSNAP benefits are provided via an EBT card, similar to a debit card, and can be used to purchase food at grocery stores and other authorized SNAP retailers.

The benefits will be available to anyone who suffered any of these losses during the wildfires:

Damage to or destruction of the home or self-employment business.

Loss or inaccessibility of income including a reduction or termination of income or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster-related problems.

Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, food loss, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.

Please note that people seeking assistance may pre-register for DSNAP beginning Saturday, October 17, 2020, through Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, all applications will be completed online.

For more information and to apply, visit the DNAP website.