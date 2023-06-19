What we know about OceanGate Expeditions, the company behind the missing submersible

The company takes paying customers on expeditions to survey the Titanic at a price tag of $150,000 a spot.

EVERETT, Wash. — Washington-based OceanGate Expeditions is the company behind a submersible that was reported missing on Sunday after losing contact with a surface team an hour and 45 minutes into a trip to survey the wreckage of the Titanic.

Teams from OceanGate Expeditions began surveying the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner in 2021, and have returned every year since. There are five mission legs planned for 2023.

The company said the aim of their Titanic expeditions are to document flora and fauna living in the wreckage, document the condition of the wreck with high-definition photographs and video, and supplement the work of previous scientific expeditions by capturing data and images that can be used for continued scientific study at the site.

The submersibles

The company has three submersibles: Antipodes, which can go 305 meters or 1,000 feet deep, Cyclops 1 which can go 500 meters or 1,600 feet deep, and Titan which can reach depths of up to 4,000 meters or 13,200 feet. According to a promotional video by the company, the controls are made using a repurposed PlayStation 3 controller.

Titan is the submersible that the company takes on Titanic expeditions. The vessel was designed in consultation with a team of engineers at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala.

The submersible includes the company's proprietary Real Time Hull Health Monitoring systems (RTM) which assesses the integrity of the hull throughout every dive, according to the company's website. The company said off-the-shelf components helped to streamline the submersible's construction.

The expeditions

Each mission leg is 10 days, which includes eight days at sea. In an interview with KING 5 back in 2021, the company said missions would include roughly 40 paid tourists, who take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks on the five-person submersible, in addition to archeologists and marine biologists.

The submersible goes on several missions down to the Titanic over the course of the expedition. Each one of the trips is between eight to 10 hours. Each submersible trip typically includes a pilot, a researcher and three "mission specialists," or paying customers.

Mission specialists' training and support fees underwrite the expeditions and the participation of the science team, according to the company's website.

The submersible is launched from a platform that is towed behind the mothership, according to a promotional video. The submersible command module then leaves the platform, performs its mission and returns to the underwater platform to be brought back to the surface.