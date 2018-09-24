PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland State University Student Union held a rally and a march on campus Monday to demand the disarming of campus police officers. Members followed the march by announcing an occupation for Jason Washington outside the PSU public safety offices.

Washington was shot and killed by two PSU police officers on June 29. Their actions were deemed justified by a Multnomah County grand jury.

Occupation for Jason Washington outside @Portland_State campus public safety offices. Occupiers want officers disarmed, involved officers fired, & permanent memorial for Washington. Live report @KGWNews 4pm pic.twitter.com/5IxO7QmAqG — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) September 24, 2018

In 2015, the student union led a year-long campaign that asked the school to reverse its 2015 decision to arm campus police officers. After a grand jury decided not to charge the officers in the fatal shooting of Washington, the student union said they believe school officials are now open to the idea of disarming officers.

The PSU Board of Trustees released a statement after the ruling that reads, "The board wrestled with the decision to arm campus police in 2014, and we are prepared to wrestle with it again — with open minds — to determine whether the current policy should be continued or changed."

The student union said it is renewing its call to students, staff and faculty at the school, as well as the community, to demand that the school disarm PSU officers.

The union, along with Washington's family, is also asking that the two officers who shot Washington, James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie, be fired and that the family be allowed to erect a permanent campus memorial to Washington.

Portland State University offered this statement following the Monday march:

Jason Washington's death has had a profound impact on the Portland State community, and the university recognizes the right to participate in peaceful protest. PSU has hired an independent security consulting firm to review campus safety policies and procedures, which will hold a series of public forums in the upcoming weeks on this issue to provide students, faculty, staff and the public opportunities to speak. That review will study all options to protect the campus and make recommendations to President Rahmat Shoureshi and the PSU Board of Trustees. The PSU student government president and campus administrators will also send a message tomorrow to PSU students about the resources available for those searching for support or seeking opportunities to reflect on the topic.

