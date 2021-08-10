Halloween returns to Oaks Amusement Park for first time in 15 years

There will be trick-or-treating for the kids and haunted houses for those with an appetite for fright.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The midway at Oaks Amusement Park was buzzing with activity Friday evening for opening day of Portland's latest Halloween attraction.

The park teamed up with ScareGrounds PDX to create Oaks Park ScareGrounds, which features three haunted houses along with trick-or-treating for kids on top of the usual rides, games and roller skating.

Gabriel Gonzales was at Oaks Park with his daughters as the event kicked off.

"They're so happy to be here," he said. "I think I need to do it every weekend."

And he can if he wishes. The attraction will be going on every weekend in October plus all of Halloween week.

It's the the first time in 15 years Oaks Amusement Park has been open this time of year.

"We're so excited," said Emily MacKay of Oaks Amusement Park. "Scare parks and scream parks are popular all over the country and Oregon hasn't had one, and we're super excited to bring that amusement park and haunted attraction together for this area. It's something new for Oregon to try."

Gonzales said he plans to try it — but on a different night. He wants to return with his family in the coming weeks.

"This is a great place to be for everybody," he said.