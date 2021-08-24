Oaks Park 2021 Oktoberfest canceled

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oaks Park management has canceled Oktoberfest 2021 as the delta variant continues to sweep across Oregon creating COVID-19 case and hospitalization records.
Oaks Park said in a statement:
It is with a heavy heart that we came to the decision to cancel the 2021 event, but in light of the following factors, we feel that it is the responsible thing to do:
- Our primary concern is for the health and safety of festival-goers, employees, vendors, and performers.
- The situation is too uncertain with respect to the financial obligations of the Oaks Park Association and our promoters, vendors, and performers.
- The essence of Oktoberfest centers around people gathering on dance floors and sitting in the Festhalle for extended periods of time without masks while they consume food and drinks and sing along to live music. The festival's brand could be damaged with toned-down festivities.
- Safety precautions like wearing masks or keeping a distance are hard to enforce in a Festhalle environment.
It is hopeful that the Oktoberfest celebration will continue in 2022.