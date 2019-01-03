Baby McKenzie had no idea that her mother Stephanie Caroon was stranded in a neighbor's home by a snowstorm that had cut out electricity for several days.

The same storm toppled trees and power lines on the one highway out of town.

So when it was time to come into the world, at night, mom's friends busted out flashlights. A wood stove kept Stephanie warm.

"It was really dark so I kind of started birth by flashlight," she told KGW.

With the help of paramedics, the birth went well. There was even a bit of a festive atmosphere.

"We ended up calling them at 6 in the morning and gave birth in a house. There were ten other people with my neighbor playing piano," says Stephanie.

Mom and baby did eventually make to Eugene hospital and are in fine shape.

Now proud papa John has a daughter and son Kenny has a sister.

"It was story for sure," says Stephanie.