Thousands of NW Natural gas customers without service in Hood River, White Salmon

NW Natural estimates that customers in White Salmon could get gas back sometime on Tuesday and Hood River customers could have their service restored on Wednesday.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — More than 5,000 customers in White Salmon and Hood River are still without natural gas after a driver crashed a vehicle into a NW Natural district regulator station Sunday night.

NW Natural estimates that customers in White Salmon could get gas back sometime on Tuesday and Hood River customers could have their service restored on Wednesday.

The utility says service technicians will go to every affected meter to turn it off before reintroducing gas to the system. Then, they will go door-to-door to restore service.

NW Natural says customers do not need to do anything and they should not relight their equipment.

Temperatures in Hood River and White Salmon are expected to drop below freezing Tuesday night.

NW Natural apologized for the outage and said crews are working as quickly as possible. Some employees volunteered to give up their holiday vacations to work on restoring gas service.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and are working with the Red Cross to provide emergency blankets for the most vulnerable this evening. These items will be available to pick up from 10 p.m. to midnight at the Hood River Fire Dept: 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River. 2/2 — NW Natural (@nwnatural) December 22, 2020