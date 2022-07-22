Crews find person dead after duplex fire in NE Portland

Portland police said the person appears to have died from natural causes before the fire broke out.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters found a person dead inside a duplex in Northeast Portland following a fire Thursday night.

Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) told KGW that arson investigators determined the person's death was not related to the fire. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the person appears to have died from natural causes before the fire broke out, and the fire never reached them. The medical examiner will investigate the cause of death.

The fire started at 11:16 p.m. at the building near Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 6th Avenue in the Lloyd District neighborhood. Crews found fire burning on two sides of the two-story building and on multiple floors. The back stairwell was destroyed, so firefighters had to use a ladder to access the upper floors. Crews had a difficult time moving through the apartment due to "excessive clutter," according to a news release from PF&R.

Firefighters received reports that someone was trapped inside, but they were able to escape.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 12:31 a.m. and it's under investigation.

