PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation said they hope to have the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 open by noon Thursday. The freeway has been closed since Wednesday night's fiery crash that killed one person.
ODOT reported early Thursday that northbound I-5 will remain closed near Southwest Barbur Boulevard through most of the morning as crews work to remove a sign bridge that was damaged in Wednesday night's crash. A crane is now in place to work on removing the sign, ODOT says.
Traffic is backed up at the Barbur Boulevard exit, and cars are detouring to Southwest Capitol Highway to rejoin I-5, KGW's Chris McGinness reports. Shortly before 6 a.m., McGinness reported that OR-217 to US-26 looked like a good option as a detour.
The crash, involving a semi-truck pulling a trailer, occurred on northbound I-5 near the Southwest Barbur Boulevard exit. Portland Fire & Rescue believes it was the semi-truck driver who was killed.
The fire was put out.
