PORTLAND, Ore. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 remain closed Thursday morning after a fiery crash that killed one person Wednesday evening.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Thursday morning that northbound lanes of I-5 will remain closed at Southwest Barbur Boulevard through most of the morning. Crews are removing a sign bridge that was damaged in Wednesday night's crash.

KGW's Chris McGinness reported that traffic is backing up at the Barbur Boulevard exit. Cars are detouring to Southwest Capitol Highway to rejoin I-5. McGinness reported shortly before 6 a.m. that OR-217 to US-26 looks like a good option as a detour.

The crash, involving a semi-truck pulling a trailer, occurred on northbound I-5 near the Southwest Barbur Boulevard exit. Portland Fire & Rescue believes it was the semi-truck driver who was killed.

The fire was put out.

Fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Portland on Aug. 21, 2019

Tristan Bradford