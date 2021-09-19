North Portland neighbors are on edge after several fires near Overlook Park

Residents who live in the area tell KGW they believe the fires are starting at a nearby homeless camp.

Friday morning, the latest fire to flare up near Overlook Park in North Portland was caught on video. Fires near the park are becoming a regular problem, neighbors said.

“There have been five fires on the bluff since I have lived here, but most of those have occurred in the last three years,” Rhonda Vaught said.

People living in the neighborhood believe the fires are starting in a homeless camp nearby and that has them concerned.

“It's just really dry so just given our current drought situation the park is just tinder for fire,” said another neighbor, Alex Penney.

Vaught agreed. “It is very dangerous, especially in this time of year, in a drought situation, so it’s not to be messed with."

They've notified city park rangers about the situation and have tried working with the city to come up with a solution. But they're frustrated with what they consider a lack of response.

“Too often I've contacted the city, emailed, made phone calls and I don't get a response even from a constituent coordinator," Alex Penney said. "Do I expect a call from Ted Wheeler? No, I don't. But I would like some kind of a response from city when we raise these issues."

The city resumed moving homeless camps recently after dialing back at the start of the pandemic. Earlier this summer, the city moved a homeless camp located near Laurelhurst Park and one near Sunnyside Elementary School in southeast Portland. Alex Penney would like to see a similar response in her neighborhood.

“Do i feel like people have my back in the city? No, I feel like we're on our own. I think it's ultimately a leadership failure of many, many parts across the city.”