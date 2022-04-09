Food carts catch fire at North Portland pod

Portland Fire & Rescue responded around 3 p.m. to multiple food carts on fire near the intersection of North Vancouver and North Fremont Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple food carts in a North Portland pod caught fire on Sunday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. to reports of the fire, which broke out near the intersection of North Vancouver Avenue and North Fremont Street. Photos from the scene showed at least one cart completely destroyed, though firefighters were able to knock down the flames to prevent further spread.

It wasn't immediately clear how many carts were damaged in the fire, or if the fire damaged any other nearby businesses.

PF&R said around 3:20 p.m. that the scene remained active and people were asked to avoid the area.

At the end of August, a food cart in downtown Portland exploded, shattering hundreds of nearby windows and damaging nearby carts. Fire investigators said it appears to have been a fuel gas explosion caused by something like propane.

OTHER STORIES: Double Creek Fire in Wallowa County grows to cover 59 square miles

OTHER STORIES: Fire-stricken California town has learned to live on edge