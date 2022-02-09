Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground

Pastor Craig Brown says people have unloaded furniture and trash at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church three times in the past year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years.

"I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."

To say Pastor Brown is proud of the church and its congregation would be an understatement. What he is not proud of, and quite frankly confused by, is what has been happening outside the church.

"I have no clue," he said. "I really have no clue. I've been pondering that for some time now, but I have no clue."

Just last week, security cameras mounted on the east side of the church captured a man and woman pull up in a pick-up truck. Over the span of 90 seconds, the couple unloaded a couch, a chest of drawers and a mattress, among other things.

"When I saw that from the security cameras, I was like wow, they're doing this not under the cover of night, when they'd normally do it, but in the middle of the day. And I'm saying there had to be neighbors watching," Pastor Brown said. "There was actually a person walking down the street when they did it and another car passed them up. I'm thinking, why are they dumping this right here?"

Pastor Brown said this was no donation, based on where the junk was dropped off. It was unloaded on the side lawn and sidewalk, not at the front door.

Pastor Brown said it would be one thing if this was an isolated incident, but it is not. He said around the same time last year, on two separate occasions, people dumped trash and furniture in the church parking lot.

"We were in full pandemic mode last year, so to get rid of this stuff and not know if it's contaminated or not brings up a whole other host of issues."

Last year and again last week, Pastor Brown and his team had to dispose of the dumped belongings themselves.

"We still have to maintain our grounds and make sure our neighborhood is clean and looks appropriate. So we'll get rid of it regardless," he said.

Pastor Brown said it is not his job. He hopes people stop using the church's property as their own personal dumping ground.