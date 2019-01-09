PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was seriously injured in a fire at an apartment complex in North Portland early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the building, located at 3955 North Albina Avenue, around 1:42 a.m. When they arrived, fire was coming out of second-story windows.

Firefighters were able to rescue a woman who had called 911 to report she was trapped inside her apartment. She suffered significant burn injuries and smoke inhalation, and is in serious condition at an area hospital.

A man jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire. He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters were able to control the fire within an hour, but the complex sustained "extreme damage," fire officials said.

Four adult residents of the complex were displaced and are receiving assistance from Red Cross.

Fire investigators don't yet know what caused the fire.