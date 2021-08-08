Authorities looking for information, tips in North Plains crime spree with 21 known victims

There are at least 21 victims and 16 different crime scenes, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in giving tips or identifying suspects in a string of crimes in the North Plains area.

According to a press release from WCSO, officers initially responded to a call for a stolen vehicle just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 in the 30200 block of NW Stewart Lane. Then, another car was reported stolen in the 28800 block of NW Keenon Street.



Calls continued to come in from people reporting that their cars had been illegally entered and that things had been stolen from inside the vehicles. In total, there are at least 21 known victims. Deputies, however, believe there are other victims who have yet to make a report.

Media Release: Multiple Suspects Sought in Overnight Crime Spree in North Plains https://t.co/L2pdX3sWs9 pic.twitter.com/cHRXsp1L1u — Washington County Sheriff's Office (@WCSOOregon) August 8, 2021





The investigation is still ongoing and authorities have collected forensic evidence and video surveillance footage from multiple crime scenes. This information has revealed that a group of suspects went through several neighborhoods trying car doors and entering open ones. According to WCSO, in one case, the suspects used a garage door opener from an unlocked car to open a garage and enter the home to steal items while people were asleep inside.

Crimes were reported in the following areas:

10000 block of NW Bartlett Loop

10000 block of NW Curtis Street

28800 block of NW Keenon Street

28700 block of NW Shaddon Street

28800 block of NW Shaddon Street

30200 block of NW Stewart Lane

32100 block of NW Wascoe Street

32200 block of NW Wascoe Street

32300 block of NW Wascoe Street

10000 block of NW 209th Avenue

10500 block of NW 285th Drive

10600 block of NW 285th Drive

10500 block of NW 289th Ave

10600 block of NW 303rd Place

10300 block of NW 307th Ave

10900 block of NW 318th Avenue

Authorities ask that North Plains residents check their home security cameras for relevant video footage from Aug. 7 between 3:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Deputies remind people to always lock their cars and to never store valuables inside unattended vehicles.