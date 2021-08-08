Authorities looking for information, tips in North Plains crime spree with 21 known victims

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in giving tips or identifying suspects in a string of crimes in the North Plains area.
According to a press release from WCSO, officers initially responded to a call for a stolen vehicle just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 in the 30200 block of NW Stewart Lane. Then, another car was reported stolen in the 28800 block of NW Keenon Street.
Calls continued to come in from people reporting that their cars had been illegally entered and that things had been stolen from inside the vehicles. In total, there are at least 21 known victims. Deputies, however, believe there are other victims who have yet to make a report.
The investigation is still ongoing and authorities have collected forensic evidence and video surveillance footage from multiple crime scenes. This information has revealed that a group of suspects went through several neighborhoods trying car doors and entering open ones. According to WCSO, in one case, the suspects used a garage door opener from an unlocked car to open a garage and enter the home to steal items while people were asleep inside.
Crimes were reported in the following areas:
- 10000 block of NW Bartlett Loop
- 10000 block of NW Curtis Street
- 28800 block of NW Keenon Street
- 28700 block of NW Shaddon Street
- 28800 block of NW Shaddon Street
- 30200 block of NW Stewart Lane
- 32100 block of NW Wascoe Street
- 32200 block of NW Wascoe Street
- 32300 block of NW Wascoe Street
- 10000 block of NW 209th Avenue
- 10500 block of NW 285th Drive
- 10600 block of NW 285th Drive
- 10500 block of NW 289th Ave
- 10600 block of NW 303rd Place
- 10300 block of NW 307th Ave
- 10900 block of NW 318th Avenue
Authorities ask that North Plains residents check their home security cameras for relevant video footage from Aug. 7 between 3:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.
Deputies remind people to always lock their cars and to never store valuables inside unattended vehicles.
Anyone with any information on these crimes – including video footage - is asked to call Washington County non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.