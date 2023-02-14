Tourists flock to the coast range to catch the Valentine's Day snow

People from around the world who were visiting Oregon decided to spend Valentine's Day driving over the coast range to see the snow.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Some Portland residents woke up to a dusting of snow on Valentine's Day morning, but it didn't take long to see where the really heavy-duty snow had fallen overnight.

The viewing spot along Highway 26 in the coast range drew people from around the world Tuesday to pull over and take in the view of the heavy snow. Visitors from as far away as San Antonio, Texas and even South America made the trek out to take pictures.

Lauren Kinsel and Stacy Denucci are best friends from high school who live across the country from each other, but they picked Oregon as the place to meet up and spend a few days together.

"We have been hiking and doing all of the fun things," said Kinsel, and that included pulling over on Highway 26 to snap some pictures of the snow as they headed to the beach for the day.

Some locations in the higher hills of the coast range received nearly a foot of snow overnight, but with ODOT plowing the roads, drivers didn’t have any issues traveling to or from the beach — although there were a couple slick spots for Amy McKnight, who was in town visiting her daughter who attends the University of Oregon.

"So we went Eugene through wine country to the coast, but this was has been a little harrowing, but we're from Chicago, we can (deal) with the snow," said McKnight.

Tatiana Cabrera was visiting Oregon from South America, and also had to stop and make sure to capture the moment.