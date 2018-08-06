ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. – Fire officials say Rockaway Beach is not meant for swimming and advises people not to get into the water.

Rockaway Beach Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Vincent said rip currents and sneaker waves make conditions dangerous.

“This really isn’t a swimmer's beach. It’s full of rip currents, it’s cold, it’s 54 degrees, it’s not your typical swimmer's beach. So, we just tell people to stay out of the water,” Vincent explained.

Crews with the Coast Guard said they searched for the 17-year-old Samuel Allen from Fort Collins, Colorado for more than 20 hours. The Coast Guard helicopter searched from the air, while a Coast Guard boat had crews searching from the water.

Sky 8 video: Coast Guard searches for teen swept out to sea

“Well I think for us, we're always trying to look for the positive results, and we're there for the family, of course. And we always keep the family in our minds and that keeps us motivated,” said Jim Thrall with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Rockaway Beach Fire Department responded after it was reported Allen and his father, 50-year-old Robert Allen, went under. The department has a brand new rescue boat it can send out to someone in the water for them to hang onto until rescuers can get to them. However, in this case, crews never could see anyone to send it out to.

Background: Search suspended for teen swept out to sea on Oregon Coast

Vincent grew up in the area and knows it is tempting to get in the water, but advises against it.

“I mean it sounds fun, it sounds great, but I was born and raised here, I raised a daughter here, and I was never allowed in the water. We never allowed our daughter in the water,” he said. “It's just something you don't do.”

Vincent said many of the locals would tell people the same, but said many from out of town who visit the area are not aware of the dangers.

Sign warning people of dangers at Rockaway Beach

Lindsay Nadrich

“Our vacationers that come here or visitors that come here, run out and want to go play in the ocean and they get into trouble,” Vincent said.

Firefighters said the water is full of rip currents that are difficult to spot and can pull someone out to sea quickly. He said if you get stuck in a rip current, do not try to swim against it.

“If you get caught in a rip current, just swim sideways, swim parallel to the shore, and eventually, you'll feel the relief of the current and you'll still be in the waves, of course, but you'll be able to most likely come in,” Vincent said.

The fire department also said the worst thing you can do is go in after someone who is struggling. Firefighters know that advice is tough to heed, but said the best thing you can do is call 911 and keep an eye on that person, so you can tell rescuers where to go.

© 2018 KGW