If you missed the chance to see famous tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain in person or just cannot get enough of them, good news: they are coming back to Oregon in October.

Yes, you read that right — except this time, the two vessels will not be docked at the same port. From October 2-7, Lady Washington will be docked in Coos Bay while Hawaiian Chieftain will be in Astoria.

Zachary Stocks, the program development officer at Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, said that having the boats at different ports helps them expand their reach on the coast.

Along with Hawaiian Chieftain, the two ships visit approximately 40 ports each year where visitors get the chance to experience life at sea during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Since the tall ships will not be moored together, Battle Sails, excursions where both ships recreate an authentic 18th-century naval battle, will not be available. However, Adventure Sails and stationary dockside tours are being offered along with the option for schools to reserve maritime heritage field trips. Each ship can also be chartered for private events.

Scheduled sails and tours areas follows:

Lady Washington, Coos Bay

Location: Coos Bay City Dock, S Bayshore Drive and Anderson Avenue

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Lady Washington Arrives

Wednesday, Oct. 3: Vessel Tours from 4 to 5 p.m., $5 donation

Thursday, Oct. 4: Vessel Tours from 4 to 5 p.m., $5 donation

Friday, Oct. 5:

Vessel Tours from 4 to 5 p.m., $5 donation

Evening Sail from 6 to 8 p.m., $42-49

Saturday, Oct. 6:

Vessel Tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 donation

Adventure Sail from 2 to 4 p.m., $42-49

Sunday, Oct. 7:

Monday, Oct. 8: Closed

Tuesday, Oct. 9: Transit to Oakland

Hawaiian Chieftain, Astoria

Location: Port of Astoria's East Mooring Basin, between 36th Street and 37th Street in Astoria

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Hawaiian Chieftain Arrives

Wednesday, Oct. 3: Vessel Tours from 4 to 5 p.m., $5 donation

Thursday, Oct. 4: Vessel Tours from 4 to 5 p.m., $5 donation

Friday, Oct. 5:

Vessel Tours from 4 to 5 p.m., $5 donation

Evening Sail from 6 to 8 p.m., $42-49

Saturday, Oct. 6:

Vessel Tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 donation

History Sail: "Oregon's Pirate" from 2 to 4:00 p.m., $55, "Did Sir Francis Drake make landfall in Oregon in 1579? Sail with archaeologist Melissa Darby of the Oregon Heritage Speaker Bureau who will point out the historical and linguistic evidence for Drake's presence on the Oregon Coast."

Sunday, Oct. 7:

Vessel Tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 donation

Adventure Sail from 2 to 4 p.m., $42-49

Monday, Oct. 8: Closed

Tuesday, Oct. 9: Transit to Oakland

Tickets available for purchase at www.historicalseaport.org, for more information call 360-532-8611.

Abby Luschei is the entertainment reporter for the Statesman Journal; she can be reached at aluschei@statesmanjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @abbyluschei or facebook.com/luscheiabby.

