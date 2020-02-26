SEASIDE, Ore. — If you felt your home shaking Tuesday afternoon on the North Oregon Coast, you weren’t alone.

People throughout Clatsop County, including from Seaside, Warrenton and Gearhart, reported feeling a rumble shortly before 3 p.m.

Many people, of course, wondered if it was an earthquake. However, the U.S. Geological Survey didn’t report an earthquake striking in that area Tuesday.

There have also been no reports of an explosion in the area.

KGW reached out to the City of Seaside and tourism director Josh Heineman said he also heard and felt the boom. He the city believes it was a sonic boom, which is caused when aircraft flies faster than the speed of sound.

Heineman said jets have been flying overhead in the area all day.

