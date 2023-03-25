'The views are beautiful' | Snowy start to Spring Break for travelers on the way to the Oregon Coast

On Saturday morning, many areas in the Oregon Coast Range woke up to a dusty of snow, especially at higher elevations.

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Travelers passing through the Oregon Coast Range Saturday morning were greeted by a dusting of snow along much the route, especially at higher elevations.

While it didn't stick around for long, many of the visitors paused to enjoy the not-so-spring-like conditions as they made their way west for the start of spring break trips.

"We didn't check the weather, so we encountered some snow," said Robert Trujillo. "They said that there was a winter storm on a map app, but it really wasn't that bad."

Trujillo and his girlfriend, visiting from Seattle and California, arrived in Portland Friday and made the trip to Cannon Beach over the weekend.

"The driving there was smooth. The views are beautiful. And we can't wait to continue onto the coast," he said. "The sun come out, so I think that it wasn't that bad of a storm, if you could even called a storm!"

Cloudy skies cleared, and despite some slowdowns and slush, drivers reported minimal issues.

"We did not expect there to be snow. It's very pretty and the roads look like they're being kept well," said Victor Truong.

"I feel like the weather changes so much from downtown Portland to the coast that it could really be anything," added Amelia Thorne, "I'm not completely surprised, but I'm just happy that it looks so pretty. I love all the snow on the trees it's like a snow globe."

Kevin Leis brought his dog Frankie to enjoy the short-lived snowfall.

"He absolutely loves the snow," he said, "I was surprised. I live on Germantown Road and woke up and probably had about a half an inch at my place, and so decided, well if there's snow at my place there's probably snow in the Coast Range."